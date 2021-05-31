Eskca Releases List of Best Nashville Restaurants for 2021

Eskca named its 10 best restaurants in Nashville for 2021. Of those listed, several locally-owned restaurants made the list.

In creating the list, Eska states they use these five factors to place restaurants on their list.

Consistently high level of food quality

Consistently high level of customer service

Restaurant traction with consumers

Competitive landscape

Quality of restaurant public relations

Top 10:

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Midtown (Hattie B’s began in Franklin at Bishop’s Meat and Three) Biscuit Love-Gulch (Biscuit Love has a sister location in Franklin at 132 3rd Avenue) The Pharmacy Peg Leg Porker Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant (Puckett’s has locations in Nashville, Franklin, Columbia and Murfreesboro) The Stillery Loveless Cafe The Southern Steak & Oyster Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint (Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville and Spring Hill) Pancake Pantry