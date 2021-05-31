Eskca Releases List of Best Nashville Restaurants for 2021

Eskca named its 10 best restaurants in Nashville for 2021. Of those listed, several locally-owned restaurants made the list.
In creating the list, Eska states they use these five factors to place restaurants on their list.
- Consistently high level of food quality
- Consistently high level of customer service
- Restaurant traction with consumers
- Competitive landscape
- Quality of restaurant public relations
Top 10:
- Hattie B’s Hot Chicken – Midtown (Hattie B’s began in Franklin at Bishop’s Meat and Three)
- Biscuit Love-Gulch (Biscuit Love has a sister location in Franklin at 132 3rd Avenue)
- The Pharmacy
- Peg Leg Porker
- Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant (Puckett’s has locations in Nashville, Franklin, Columbia and Murfreesboro)
- The Stillery
- Loveless Cafe
- The Southern Steak & Oyster
- Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint (Martin’s has locations in Nashville, Nolensville and Spring Hill)
- Pancake Pantry
