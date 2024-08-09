Escaped Inmate From Dickson County Captured

August 9, 2024 – UPDATE: This morning, 08/09/24, escapee Eric Robinson has been apprehended by Dickson County Sheriff’s Office deputies. A tip from an observant citizen led to his location and apprehension.

Original Story:

August 7, 2024 – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is urging citizens to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

On Wednesday around 1:00pm, an inmate of the Dickson County Jail walked away from the road work crew in the Slayden/Vanleer area.

Eric Robinson is currently incarcerated on non-violent charges. Eric is 6’0″ tall, approximately 200 pounds.

If you see him, or have any information, please call 615-446-8041.

Source: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office

