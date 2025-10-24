Ernest Tubb Record Shop Sets Grand Reopening Date

The legendary Ernest Tubb Record Shop is making its historic return to Lower Broadway on Thursday, Nov. 13. This country music landmark, where icons including Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley once performed, has been restored to preserve its original charm while introducing new additions, including a four-story bar, record shop, rooftop honky-tonk and an exclusive lounge, The Forty Seven.

Established in 1947, the original Ernest Tubb Record Shop was more than a bustling spot for vinyl, 8-tracks and songbooks. At night, it came alive with impromptu performances during Ernest Tubb’s Midnight Jamboree. After playing the Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman, artists would head over for late-night sets broadcast live on WSM radio across the Midwest and Southeast.

A key focus of the shop’s restoration was preserving its rich history. In late 2023, the Kenney brothers – co-founders of Tusk Brothers and creators of Never Never and Reunion Bar & Hotel – teamed up with Grammy-nominated musician Ilya Toshinskiy for the ambitious project. Working closely with Dale Tubb, Ernest Tubb’s grandson, they have worked tirelessly for two years to honor the shop’s legacy while giving it a fresh, modern revival.

The renovated space features thoughtful, high-level design by Dryden Architecture + Design, paired with warm and nostalgic branding from Perky Bros. Carefully curated memorabilia from Dale Tubb and original architectural details from the building will be paired with new and state-of-the-art sound and lighting.

First floor: The main level will feature a Broadway-style honky tonk, glowing with neon and rich in country music history. Guests will be welcomed by a Texas-inspired design and an atmosphere that honors the past, complete with Ernest Tubb memorabilia from the private Ernest Tubb Collection. Original photos and glass display cases will showcase Ernest Tubb’s original cowboy boots and personal letters from renowned country artists. With two full stages featuring live bands every night, the spirit of Tubb’s Midnite Jamboree will live on loud and proud.

Second floor: Guests will step into a carefully restored version of the original Ernest Tubb Record Shop, complete with rows of vinyl displayed on wooden shelves. The space will also host live acoustic performances in an intimate setting that echoes the shop’s legendary roots.

Third floor: This private event venue is tailored for intimate industry showcases, album release parties and label events. Featuring exposed brick walls, vintage lighting and a sleek black bar, the space blends style with versatility.

Rooftop: Crowning it all is an open-air rooftop bar with stunning views of Lower Broadway and a vibrant honky tonk vibe. Guests can soak in the Nashville skyline while enjoying cold beer and classic country tunes in a lively, unforgettable setting.

Basement: Located below the main floor, the Forty Seven is an exclusive lounge featuring velvet seating, wood-paneled walls and vintage accents. The lounge offers a stylish space for guests, while paying homage to 1947 – the year the Ernest Tubb Record Shop was founded.

“We’re beyond honored to bring back Ernest Tubb’s legacy to Broadway,” said Jamie Kenney, co-founder of Tusk Brothers. “This space was more than a record store: it was a gathering place, a stage, and a symbol of what makes country music special. We’ve worked closely with Dale Tubb to make sure every inch of the space honors that tradition while creating something new and exciting for today’s Nashville.”

The record shop soft-opened its doors on Oct. 13 and an official public Grand Opening celebration will take place all-day on Thursday, Nov. 13. Ernest Tubb Record Shop will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information and updates, visit ernesttubbrecordshop.co.

