Ernest Tubb Record Shop Closes Just Months After Opening

The legendary Ernest Tubb Record Shop made its historic return to Lower Broadway on Thursday, November 13th, 2025. On Friday, January 16th, just two months after opening, it announced its closure.

Sharing on social media, “It has been a labor of love to rekindle the legacy of Ernest Tubb Record Shop over the past few years. We’re proud to have been a partner in its restoration and reopening. In the interest of doing what is best for the business, we are stepping down from its day-to-day management. We’re very grateful for the employees who have worked with us and for the guests we’ve gotten to know along the way. We look forward to the long-term success of the business.”

Established in 1947, the original Ernest Tubb Record Shop was more than a bustling spot for vinyl, 8-tracks and songbooks. At night, it came alive with impromptu performances during Ernest Tubb’s Midnight Jamboree. After playing the Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman, artists would head over for late-night sets broadcast live on WSM radio across the Midwest and Southeast.

A key focus of the shop’s restoration was preserving its rich history. In late 2023, the Kenney brothers – co-founders of Tusk Brothers and creators of Never Never and Reunion Bar & Hotel – teamed up with Grammy-nominated musician Ilya Toshinskiy for the ambitious project. Working closely with Dale Tubb, Ernest Tubb’s grandson, they worked tirelessly for two years to honor the shop’s legacy while giving it a fresh, modern revival.

It is unclear at this point when, or if, Ernest Tubb will reopen, as it has been renovated, or whether it will become a new concept.

