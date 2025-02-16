Ernest, Charles Kelley, The Warren Brothers to Perform at 21st District Recovery Court Fundraiser

The 21st District Recovery Court (Recovery Court) is hosting their 3rd annual singer-songwriter night, The Stories Behind the Songs presented by H.G. Hill Realty Company, on Thurs., April 3, 2025, from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Franklin Theatre. This year’s artist lineup includes Charles Kelley, one third of the seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Lady A. The trio has amassed 11 No. One’s including their 11xPLATINUM “Need You Now,” five billion digital streams and they have earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod.

Kelley joins top-selling singer-songwriter, Ernest, who’s songwriting credits include 11 number-one hits, sophomore critically acclaimed album NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, and 2X PLATINUM song, “Flower Shops,” featuring Morgan Wallen. Award-winning songwriters, Brett and Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers, serve as the event’s hosts again this year. In addition to their collaborations with Kelley and Ernest, the duo has written numerous hits for Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Faith Hill, Martina McBride,Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and more. The intimate musical experience at the historic The Franklin Theatre includes the artists’ stories behind their many top hits and collaborations, while raising funds for

Recovery Court.

“It’s always fun to hit the stage with guys like Brett, Brad and Ernest,” shared Kelley. “Honoring and supporting Recovery Court and the important work they do in helping participants beat their addictions and restore their lives and families is something that’s really important to me.”

All proceeds from the event go directly to support Recovery Court’s 22-year mission to end the cycle of addiction and crime in our community by providing accountability and compassion to non-violent offenders in the criminal justice system. “We are thrilled to bring together these notable hitmakers as they share their talents in support of our program,” said Connie Martin, executive director with the 21st District Recovery Court. “The funds raised will help us provide the 20 participants currently in our intensive two-year program with the resources, tools and accountability needed to beat their addiction and restore their lives to a safe and positive environment.”

Recovery Court is funded through grants and donations, and receives no taxpayer funding. The singer-songwriter event is one of two annual fundraisers in 2025. The Community Engagement Luncheon will be held Mon., Oct. 20, 2025. “Our program is not an easy way out,” said Martin. “The court only considers applicants demonstrating a genuine desire to confront their addictions. Those that are accepted undergo rigorous treatment and intensive monitoring as they learn life skills and new habits for successful living. Our model is unique in that it uses a non-adversarial, therapeutic approach to crimes rooted in addiction.”

According to local law enforcement professionals, most crimes committed in our community are drug or alcohol related. Recovery Courts have proven effective in reducing the revolving door of drug and alcohol related crime as well as reducing the cost to taxpayers. The program spends approximately $16,500 per participant annually compared to an estimated $48,800 to incarcerate each offender for a year. For every $1 invested in Recovery Courts, at least $35 in avoided criminal justice costs is saved.

In addition to the event’s presenting sponsor, H.G. Hill Realty Company, sponsors include: A Vintage Affair, Jay Brown & Friends, Buerger, Moseley and Carson, PLC, Choate Construction, David Dingler & Friends, Judge & Mrs. Timothy L. Easter, Jamison Graphics, LLC, Gray Public Relations, Senator Jack Johnson & Friends, Jennifer Johnson & Friends, Doug Lackey, Benchmark Realty, Larsen Law PLLC, Let it Shine Gymnastics, Tim & Janie Richards, and Brett Warren & Family.

Those who would like to support Recovery Court but cannot attend the event may make an online donation at 21stdc.org. Find tickets to the event here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email