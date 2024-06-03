Erik Buggs Joins TSU Men’s Basketball Coaching Staff

NASHVILLE – June 1, 2024 – The Tennessee State University’s men’s basketball team welcomes Erik Buggs to the coaching staff for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Head coach Brian “Penny” Collins has added Buggs who brings eight years of coaching experience from the high school level to college.

“We are excited to add Coach Buggs to our staff,” stated Coach Collins. “He comes in with a ton of experience from his playing days at Valpo, all the way to his last job at UT Martin. His relationship with players and ability to make our young men better on and off the court will be second to none. Big Blue fans will enjoy what he will bring to Nashville!”

Buggs is no stranger to the Ohio Valley Conference as he has spent the last three seasons at UT Martin (2021-24). He joined the Skyhawks staff before the 2021-22 season and was promoted to the program’s recruiting coordinator in June 2022.

Buggs comes to Nashville after helping lead UT Martin to an OVC regular season championship and 21 victories in 2023-24. The Skyhawks advanced to the OVC Championship semifinals for the second consecutive year. They equaled the program record with 14 OVC victories and once again defeated every league team at least once. UT Martin set the all-time school record in rebounding and free throw percentage while ranking in the top 25 in the country in five different categories.

Source: TSU

