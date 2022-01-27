Eric Church to Open 6-Story Bar, BBQ Joint and Music Venue on Broadway

Eric Church is joining a host of celebrity bars on Broadway by opening Chief’s.

Church has partnered with real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin as co-owners of new six-story property Chief’s at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville, with plans to begin renovating the food, beverage, and live entertainment space this year.

“I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream,” reflects Church. “Chief’s is the culmination of catching that dream. Like everything else we do in our career, I wouldn’t even attempt a project like this if I didn’t think it would be the best, so that’s what Chief’s will be: the best.”

Details of the space include an intimate seated music venue. Church’s roots in the Carolinas will also be reflected on the rooftop of the former Cotton Eyed Joe building, with renowned Charleston pitmaster and James Beard Award winner Rodney Scott bringing his Whole Hog BBQ to Music City.

“I am partnering with my closest friend and, in my opinion, the greatest hotel entrepreneur on earth, Ben Weprin, and the greatest barbecue chef in the world, Rodney Scott,” continues Church. “Together we will create an experience unique to Nashville and absolutely unparalleled in the world of music, food, fellowship and entertainment. This is my hometown. This is personal. This matters. Every detail of Chief’s will feel that way. I cannot wait to get started. See you in 2023.”

Church will join a long list of country artists with bars on Broadway-Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, John Rich, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, FGL, and Blake Shelton.