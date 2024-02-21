Eric Church and Morgan Wallen Acquire Field and Stream

Country music artists Eric Church and Morgan Wallen have teamed up to announced the acquisition of Field & Stream, the outdoor brand which began in 1871.

“I can remember my grandfather kept a few of his favorite Field & Stream magazines on the dash of his truck,” said Church in a release. “That truck took us on hundreds of outdoor adventures and I all but memorized every story and every picture on every page. They were my Bible. It is the honor of my life to make sure that legacy carries on. It is both this responsibility to an American Icon and also to a young boy in his papaw’s truck that will be the compass that guides our steps.”

Wallen added, “There’s nothin’ I love more than being with friends around a campfire, on a boat or in a deer stand — and Field & Stream represents all of those to me,” said Wallen. “Being part of its future is incredible and we want to keep bringing people together outdoors, makin’ memories, for generations to come.”

As part of the acquisition, Field & Stream Club 1871 launched with a limited-edition apparel collection. Church and Wallen also announced a Field & Stream music festival coming this fall.

The Field & Stream 1871 Club, a membership community that pays homage to its storied history and brings back the distinguished, high-quality print publication, members will receive premium benefits, including priority ticket access to the Field & Stream Music Festival, members-only gear, a limited-edition Honor Badge.

For more information about the new Field & Stream, visit www.fieldandstream.com.