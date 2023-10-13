Eric Berry Set For NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute vs. Texas A&M

IRVING, Texas – The University of Tennessee and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2023 College Football Hall of Fame electee Eric Berry with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments®. The Salute will take place this Saturday, Oct. 14, during halftime of the Volunteers’ home football game against Texas A&M, which will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

“A two-time unanimous First Team All-American, Eric Berry quickly etched his name among the all-time greats in Tennessee history with his acrobatic interceptions and defensive prowess,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We are thrilled to honor him at Neyland Stadium as a member of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class.”

Source: UT Sports

