Environmentally Friendly Roofing For Those Looking To Go Green

The eco-friendly trend isn’t a new one, but as energy costs continue to rise there’s renewed interest in developing and using roofing systems that encourage green-friendly practices. Here’s a list of roofing materials that are eco-friendly and safe for the environment.

Clay Tiles

Clay tiles are a great energy-efficient option for those looking for an eco-friendly option. These tiles come in a variety of colors and styles, and beyond being eco-friendly, they also allow hot air to circulate rather than remain trapped. Like metal roofing, clay tiles are low-maintenance, and the tiles can easily be replaced if they break.

Unfortunately, like other eco-friendly roofing options on this list, clay tiles are not cheap. They’re also heavy and your home may need reinforcement to withstand the additional weight. Plan on spending a little more on the installation upfront.

Slate

Slate is the king of durability. These sturdy tiles offer a stunning appearance, long life, and fire resistance, in addition to a sleek, eco-friendly design. Special tile coatings may be applied to help make slate roofing even more energy-efficient.

While slate roofing is beautiful, it’s difficult to install and requires an experienced professional so it’s done correctly. In addition, like clay tiles, slate roofing is heavy and requires extra structural support to be installed safely.

Wood Shingles

This roofing material provides the perfect rustic look and remains a popular option for its durability. They’re available in different colors and are easy to stain. What makes them eco-friendly is their ability to be recycled into reclaimed wood products that people can use in or around their homes.

Wood shingles are somewhat costly, particularly if you don’t live in an area where wood mills are close. Wood shingles do not last very long on roofs and they tend to need replacing after around 15 to 20 years. In addition, they can require a lot of maintenance to ensure they do not rot, or get mold, mildew, or any other sort of damage.

Metal Roofing

Another popular eco-friendly material is metal roofing. This material can be made from new metal or recycled material and its reflective material helps keep your home cool during the summer. This leads to cost savings and their durability makes them a longer-lasting option for your roofing needs. They also come in a variety of alloys and styles, making them a versatile roofing option.

While metal roofing is one of the more popular eco-friendly roofing options, it’s not one of the cheapest roofing materials. It can also be noisy, especially during hail storms, where the metal can also become dented or damaged.

Over time, the color of metal tiles will also change as they become more weathered. This can make replacing damaged tiles difficult if you want to maintain visual consistency.

Solar Roofing

Solar roofing is one of the newer eco-friendly roofing options. Solar roofing can come in different forms: as solar panels installed on an existing roof, or as tiles that make up the roofing itself.

While it may be initially expensive to install, it has the added benefit of saving homeowners thousands in electricity bills over their lifetime. This is because, instead of reflecting the sun’s rays, solar roofing absorbs them and converts their energy into usable electricity. This kind of roofing is long-lasting and virtually maintenance-free, and can even earn homeowners tax breaks.

As mentioned before, one of the downsides of solar roofing is that it’s not one of the cheapest roofing materials and is expensive to install. It also relies on sunlight for its energy-saving capability.

Eco-friendly roofing options are a great way to save money and encourage a safe environment. The majority of these materials are recyclable and while some might be expensive. The energy savings could more than make up the difference in cost!

