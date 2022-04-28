Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) Hosts Annual Student Showcase

What do you get when you take a group of highly motivated students and give them the time and resources to create their own business, product or service? Find out this week as the district’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) hosts its annual Student Showcase.

On Friday, April 29, students at the EIC will display their businesses and prototypes from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. This come-and-go event is free to attend and open to the public.

“We have some talented and gifted students who are excited to exhibit their hard work,” said EIC Assistant Director Paula Chilton. “Come and see Williamson County School’s future entrepreneurs.”

To learn more about the EIC, which is located at 104 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin, visit our webpage