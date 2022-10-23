Local Performers Will Showcase Their Talents at PumpkinFest – Get the Full Entertainment Lineup Here

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announced the entertainment lineup for the 37th annual PumpkinFest™ taking place in downtown Franklin on Saturday, October 29th from 10 am until 6 pm.

Main Stage Sponsored by School of Rock

9:45 – 10:00 Opening Remarks
10:00 – 10:30 Southern Irish Dance
10:35 -11:05 Rocky Top Revue
11:30 Costume Contest
1:00 – 1:45 Roger Day
2:00 – 2:30 School of Rock
2:40 – 3:10 School of Rock
3:40 – 4:10 School of Rock
4:30 – 5:00 Pet Costume Contest
5:00 – 5:30 School of Rock
5:30 – 6:00 Carly Moffa

 

Acoustic Stage Sponsored by Lipscomb University

10:00 – 10:30 Katie James
10:35 – 11:05 Abby Whitman
11:10 – 11:40 Jolie Wing
12:00 – 12:30 LACapella
12:35 – 1:05 LA Orchestra
1:10 – 1:40 LA Orchestra
1:45 – 2:15 Abbi Rose and Annie Duda
2:20 – 2:50 Eve Ivory
2:55 – 3:25 Lexi Gail
3:45 – 4:15 Danielle Lofton
4:20 – 4:50 Garden
4:55 – 5:25 Annie Harsch
5:30 – 6:00 Kelle Cates

 

Buskers’ Corner

10:15 – 10:55 TBD
11:00 – 11:40 Nicole Coley
11:45 – 12:25 Shannon McNeal
12:30 – 1:10 Tanner Cherry
1:35 – 2:15 Taylon Hope
2:20 – 3:00 Crosby Jude
3:05 – 3:45 Kiersi Joli
3:50 – 4:30 Taylor Borton
4:35 – 5:15 Taylor Tuke
5:20 – 6:00 Brandon Scott

 

Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley said in a release, “This year’s PumpkinFest™ promises to be one of the most festive ones yet as we celebrate our incredible local talent of individuals and groups through song, dance and special performances. We also celebrate our enthusiastic guests who go all out to wow us with their costumes as well as those of their pets. The Pet Costume Contest is one of the most sensational events of day. We encourage everyone of all ages to come out and celebrate the fall at one of America’s favorite Main Streets.”

