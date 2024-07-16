Enjoy These Two Upcoming Event at Humble Baron

Humble Baron – the restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue at Nearest Green Distillery, has launched an elite concert experience spotlighting Tennessee talent on their indoor-outdoor stage, crafted by the engineer behind Prince’s iconic Paisley Park.

Sunsets at Sand Creek Summer Concert Series offers free admission. So far this summer, thousands of guests have gathered to enjoy live music, delicious Southern fare, and frozen cocktails. The series will commence each Friday from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm, during which Humble Baron welcomes you to gather on the grass with lawn chairs and picnic blankets, ready to eat, drink, and unwind to the sounds and songs of summer.

The Sunsets at Sand Creek Summer Concert Series will include the following performances:

July 19, 6:30 PM – Jed Harrelson, Nashville-based singer-songwriter, has found a way to fuse sounds of Soul, Rock and R&B. Having independently released 10 songs in the last two years, Jed is working on a debut project right now. All of his music is recorded in house with his brother Hank as the audio engineer.

July 26, 6:30PM – Mandy Moon emerged as a singer-songwriter project by Mandy Wright in New Orleans in 2004. Her musical style, influenced by soul and rhythm & blues, was shaped by the vibrant music scene of the city. Born in Bangkok, Thailand, Mandy moved to the United States at a young age, drawing inspiration from places she’s called home.

Visit Humble Baron at 3125 US 231 Shelbyville. Find the latest updates here.

