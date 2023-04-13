Enjoy the Spotlight at Independence High’s YAY Camp

Rising kindergarten through eighth-grade students, it’s time to step into the spotlight.

Independence High’s Young Actors Yearly (YAY) Camp is open for registration. On July 10-14, campers will work with IHS theater students, artists and other guest theater alumni to learn about improvisation, costuming, make-up, musical theater and more. At the end of the week, students will use their newly-learned skills to put on a public performance.

Registration costs $200 per camper, but there is a $25 discount for siblings. The camp takes place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

For more information and to register, visit the YAY Camp website or email IHS theater director Becky Williams.

