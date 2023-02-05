Enjoy the Music at Grassroots of Grassland Fundraiser

Tickets for the Grassroots of Grassland fundraiser are going fast.

This year’s event, which is being held Friday, February 24, at the Franklin Theater, will include performances from local songwriters, including The Voice finalist Barrett Baber as well as songwriter and performer Sarah Buxton.

The silent auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by performances at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on the Franklin Theater’s website. The funds from this event will be used by the Grassland School Community Association to support the needs of teachers and students at GES.

