Nashville Wine Auction is hosting “Wined Up!” as part of its Pairings Weekend. Held February 28th at City Winery in Nashville, the event features over 30 vintners, small plates by a local chef and unites the wine community to help fund the fight against cancer.

Feb. 28, 2020 – Wined Up!

Wined Up! is held the second night of Pairings: Nashville’s Ultimate Wine and Food Weekend and is a fun, accessible, wine-tasting party feature 32 vintners. Wined Up! is Nashville’s best wine-tasting party and will feature specialty small plates by Chef Burke Conley of G Catering, as well as a Silent Auction with more than 130 lots of fine wines and luxury items. Wined Up! is $135 per person; Wine Tasting and Silent Auction starts at 6:00 pm at City Winery.

Wined Up! has something for everyone. Explorers enjoy the casual atmosphere of Wined Up! where they taste their choice of wines and learn from the guest vintners. Enthusiasts form friendships with the vintners and enjoy visiting them in their wineries in Napa, Sonoma, Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington and there will be exceptional wines available which will appeal to experts.

The Nashville Wine Auction is the country’s longest-running charity wine auction and has raised more than $26 million dollars over the years to support local cancer-fighting nonprofit organizations.

Details:

February 28, 6pm

City Winery

609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

For more information and to make a reservation: nashvillewineauction.com/pairings/wined-up-2/

Or call (615) 329-1760

Participating wineries:

Ackerman Family Vineyards

Arrington Vineyards

Black by Black

Bricoleur Vineyards

Byron Winery

CADE Estate Winery

Christopher Creek Winery

Clif Family Vineyard

Crocker & Starr Winery

Double Eagle Wines Napa Valley

Donelan Family Wines

FRIAS Family Vineyard

The Grade Cellars

Grieve Family Winery Napa Valley

Harumph Wines

Hirsch Vineyards

Italics Winegrowers

JUSTIN

Kanzler Vineyards

Lombardi Wines

PATEL Napa Valley

Peacock Family Vineyards

Penner-Ash Wine Cellars

Purlieu Wines

PlumpJack Estate Winery

Roy Estate

Selah Wines

Senses Wines

Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery

Staglin Family Vineyard

The Spire Collection

ZD Wines

Nashville Wine Auction Beneficiaries:

American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Middle Tennessee, PearlPoint Cancer Support, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Saint Thomas Cancer Network, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Hope Kids.

Sponsors:

City Winery, Parker’s Paws, Heathtrust, John Navin & Associates, Tennessee Oncology, CorkDorks, Scripps Howard Foundation, Charles Schwab and Chazin & Company

ABOUT NASHVILLE WINE AUCTION: Nashville Wine Auction’s mission is to unite the wine community to fund the fight against cancer. Throughout the year, Nashville Wine Auction hosts three major events – Pairings: The Ultimate Wine and Food Weekend every February; l’Eté du Vin: The Country’s Longest-Running Charity Wine Auction on July 31-August 1, 2020; and the brand-new Music City Harvest Party scheduled for October 9, 2020. Established in 1980, the Nashville Wine Auction has raised more than $26 million for organizations whose purpose is directly related to treatment, patient care and the eradication of cancer here in Middle Tennessee.