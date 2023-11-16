Enjoy O’Charley’s Limited-Time-Only ‘Southern Comfort’ Specials Menu

O’Charley’s is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated and limited-time-only Southern Comfort Specials Menu, set to delight taste buds and bring a touch of Southern charm to guests starting November 14, 2023.

The Southern Comfort Specials Menu features a delectable array of dishes that pay homage to the rich culinary heritage of the American South.

Highlights of the new menu include:

Pecan Chicken Tender Appetizer – O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders with special pecan breading, served with our own smokey-sweet honey BBQ. $10.99. (Also available as an entrée with two sides for $14.49.)

– O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders with special pecan breading, served with our own smokey-sweet honey BBQ. $10.99. (Also available as an entrée with two sides for $14.49.) Pimento Cheese Dip & Chips – Warm and creamy pimento cheese dip topped with diced jalapenos and served with warm tortilla chips. $8.99

– Warm and creamy pimento cheese dip topped with diced jalapenos and served with warm tortilla chips. $8.99 Black & Bleu Caesar – Chopped Romaine and croutons tossed with our Caesar dressing, topped with a 6-oz. blackened USDA Top Sirloin, Roma tomatoes, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles. $17.99

– Chopped Romaine and croutons tossed with our Caesar dressing, topped with a 6-oz. blackened USDA Top Sirloin, Roma tomatoes, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles. $17.99 Cedar Plank Salmon – Our signature hand-cut 9-oz. Atlantic salmon filet is seasoned with lemon pepper and cooked and served on a cedar plank. Served with two sides. $20.99

– Our signature hand-cut 9-oz. Atlantic salmon filet is seasoned with lemon pepper and cooked and served on a cedar plank. Served with two sides. $20.99 Meatloaf Burger – Meat without the loaf! Two smash burgers topped with sauteed peppers and onions, pepper Jack cheese and our special ketchup-y sauce. Served with French fries. $13.99

– Meat without the loaf! Two smash burgers topped with sauteed peppers and onions, pepper Jack cheese and our special ketchup-y sauce. Served with French fries. $13.99 Country Style Steak – Seasoned, tenderized steak topped with our Cajun mushrooms and onions and lots of brown gravy. Served with two sides. $15.99

– Seasoned, tenderized steak topped with our Cajun mushrooms and onions and lots of brown gravy. Served with two sides. $15.99 Chicken Harvest Soup – It’s BAA-ACK and available every day! It’s like chicken pot pie in a bowl. Lots of white-meat chicken in a velvety broth with carrots, celery, and noodles. $5.99

– It’s BAA-ACK and available every day! It’s like chicken pot pie in a bowl. Lots of white-meat chicken in a velvety broth with carrots, celery, and noodles. $5.99 New Orleans Cajun Chicken Pasta – Cajun-seasoned grilled chicken breast with sautéed peppers and onions and parmesan cheese tossed with linguini in a cream sauce. $14.49

– Cajun-seasoned grilled chicken breast with sautéed peppers and onions and parmesan cheese tossed with linguini in a cream sauce. $14.49 New Side! Green Beans – Southern-style green beans cooked to perfection, delivering a taste of tradition and comfort.

– Southern-style green beans cooked to perfection, delivering a taste of tradition and comfort. Half Pimento Cheese Sandwich + Chicken Harvest Soup – A new offering as part of our Lunch Pick 2 for $9.99. Includes fountain beverage or tea.

O’Charley’s is also offering four delicious new cocktails and two seasonal beverages as part of the new Southern Comforts menu:

Bourbon Smash Cocktail – Smooth Jim Beam combined with muddled mint leaves, zesty lemon, and just a touch of sweetness. $7.99

– Smooth Jim Beam combined with muddled mint leaves, zesty lemon, and just a touch of sweetness. $7.99 Merry Cranberry – A refreshing punchy cocktail that combines Crown Royal, cranberry juice, orange juice, and a hint of sweetness. $8.99

– A refreshing punchy cocktail that combines Crown Royal, cranberry juice, orange juice, and a hint of sweetness. $8.99 Angry Moon – This unexpected fusion marries the orange zest of Blue Moon with the crisp, apple-infused goodness of Angry Orchard Hard Cider. $6.99

– This unexpected fusion marries the orange zest of Blue Moon with the crisp, apple-infused goodness of Angry Orchard Hard Cider. $6.99 Apple Jack – Savor the perfect blend of Jack Daniels, amaretto, a kick of Angry Orchard Hard Cider with a splash of simple syrup in this effervescent libation. $8.99

– Savor the perfect blend of Jack Daniels, amaretto, a kick of Angry Orchard Hard Cider with a splash of simple syrup in this effervescent libation. $8.99 And, Angry Orchard Hard Cider ($5.00 12 oz.) and Samuel Adams Seasonal ($5.00 14 oz./$6.00 22 oz.)

And to finish off a great meal, guests will be treated to O’Charley’s Salted Caramel Cheesecake, a creamy, classic cheesecake drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with candied pecans and a dash of salt offered for $8.99.

For more information, visit the O’Charley’s website at www.OCharleys.com .

Source: Restaurant News

