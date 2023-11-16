Enjoy O’Charley’s Limited-Time-Only ‘Southern Comfort’ Specials Menu

O’Charley’s is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated and limited-time-only Southern Comfort Specials Menu, set to delight taste buds and bring a touch of Southern charm to guests starting November 14, 2023.
The Southern Comfort Specials Menu features a delectable array of dishes that pay homage to the rich culinary heritage of the American South.
Highlights of the new menu include:
- Pecan Chicken Tender Appetizer – O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders with special pecan breading, served with our own smokey-sweet honey BBQ. $10.99. (Also available as an entrée with two sides for $14.49.)
- Pimento Cheese Dip & Chips – Warm and creamy pimento cheese dip topped with diced jalapenos and served with warm tortilla chips. $8.99
- Black & Bleu Caesar – Chopped Romaine and croutons tossed with our Caesar dressing, topped with a 6-oz. blackened USDA Top Sirloin, Roma tomatoes, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles. $17.99
- Cedar Plank Salmon – Our signature hand-cut 9-oz. Atlantic salmon filet is seasoned with lemon pepper and cooked and served on a cedar plank. Served with two sides. $20.99
- Meatloaf Burger – Meat without the loaf! Two smash burgers topped with sauteed peppers and onions, pepper Jack cheese and our special ketchup-y sauce. Served with French fries. $13.99
- Country Style Steak – Seasoned, tenderized steak topped with our Cajun mushrooms and onions and lots of brown gravy. Served with two sides. $15.99
- Chicken Harvest Soup – It’s BAA-ACK and available every day! It’s like chicken pot pie in a bowl. Lots of white-meat chicken in a velvety broth with carrots, celery, and noodles. $5.99
- New Orleans Cajun Chicken Pasta – Cajun-seasoned grilled chicken breast with sautéed peppers and onions and parmesan cheese tossed with linguini in a cream sauce. $14.49
- New Side! Green Beans – Southern-style green beans cooked to perfection, delivering a taste of tradition and comfort.
- Half Pimento Cheese Sandwich + Chicken Harvest Soup – A new offering as part of our Lunch Pick 2 for $9.99. Includes fountain beverage or tea.
O’Charley’s is also offering four delicious new cocktails and two seasonal beverages as part of the new Southern Comforts menu:
- Bourbon Smash Cocktail – Smooth Jim Beam combined with muddled mint leaves, zesty lemon, and just a touch of sweetness. $7.99
- Merry Cranberry – A refreshing punchy cocktail that combines Crown Royal, cranberry juice, orange juice, and a hint of sweetness. $8.99
- Angry Moon – This unexpected fusion marries the orange zest of Blue Moon with the crisp, apple-infused goodness of Angry Orchard Hard Cider. $6.99
- Apple Jack – Savor the perfect blend of Jack Daniels, amaretto, a kick of Angry Orchard Hard Cider with a splash of simple syrup in this effervescent libation. $8.99
- And, Angry Orchard Hard Cider ($5.00 12 oz.) and Samuel Adams Seasonal ($5.00 14 oz./$6.00 22 oz.)
And to finish off a great meal, guests will be treated to O’Charley’s Salted Caramel Cheesecake, a creamy, classic cheesecake drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with candied pecans and a dash of salt offered for $8.99.
For more information, visit the O’Charley’s website at www.OCharleys.com.
Source: Restaurant News
