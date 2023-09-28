Enjoy Fall Choir Concerts at Franklin and Ravenwood High Schools

Music fans, mark your calendars. On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, there is an opportunity to see performances at two different high schools.

At Franklin High, the community is invited to enjoy the Feels Like Fall concert from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

The Ravenwood High choirs are hosting their own show at 7 p.m. on October 3. I’ll Be Your Bridge will take place in the RHS Performing Arts Center located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood. Concessions will be available.

Both of these family-friendly events are free to attend.

