Enjoy a New Cowgirl Dinner at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa

Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa is serving up a brand-new Cowgirl Dinner, a limited-time bundle designed for guests seeking to graze a dining experience on Broadway. Priced at $35, the offering includes an appetizer of choice, the Armadillo tequila flight, and dessert.

Cowgirl Dinner was designed with social dining in mind; whether it’s a bachelorette party, a girls’ night out, or a group of friends looking to sip tequila and snack on some of Casa Rosa’s favorite menu items.

Appetizer selections include chips & salsa, sweet corn fritters, chori queso, esquites, and ceviche. The Armadillo Tequila Flight offers a guided tasting experience, with upgrade options available for those looking to explore elevated tequilas. To sweeten the deal, guests will get to choose from a seasonal gelato sundae in a fried tortilla bowl or deep-fried churros with raspberry coulis and Nutella.

Special reservations for Cowgirl Dinner can be made here.

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