Enjoy a Mother-Son Dinner Date at Deer Run

Jen Haley
Photo from Deer Run Camps & Retreats Facebook

During this Mother-Son dinner and dancing date, boys have an opportunity to learn about how to “treat a lady” while spending valuable focused time with their mom on Sunday, February 23, 2025 from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at Deer Run Camps & Retreats, (3845 Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179).

Before dinner, you’ll enjoy outdoor activities that are both fun and strengthen your relationship. This mother-son date creates memories you will cherish for a long time.

-candlelit dinner & dancing
-wagon ride
-campfire & s’mores
-cornhole, gaga ball, carpetball, Noah’s Park playground
-stargazing
-photo op
-mother-son conversation starters and devo for building your –
relationship
-Camp Store open for shopping & snacks
-Creekside Eatery open for ice cream, hot cocoa & specialty
coffees
-Deer Run gift for your son

More information & registration HERE.

For more local events like the Mother-Son Dinner Date visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

