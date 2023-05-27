Enjoy a Dolly & Elvis Tribute Concert in an Underground Concert Hall

Unearth an extraordinary celebration of musical legends in a mesmerizing underground concert experience at “Elvis & Dolly – A Tribute to Two Tennessee Treasures” on Friday, August 18th. This sensational subterranean event invites attendees to immerse themselves in the enchanting depths of The Caverns underground concert hall, where two remarkable performers embody the essence of Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton, delivering an unforgettable evening of iconic hits and timeless melodies.

Experience the electrifying stage presence of Chuck Baril who captures every nuance of Elvis Presley’s charisma and signature vocal delivery. From the soulful “Love Me Tender” to the rock ‘n’ roll anthem “Jailhouse Rock,” witness the resurrection of Elvis’ greatest hits and find yourself swaying and singing to the King’s music.

Equally captivating is the homage paid to the incomparable Dolly Parton by Natasha Neely. Prepare to be dazzled as Natasha brings Dolly’s unmatched charm, vibrant energy, and unmistakable country twang to life. Embark on a nostalgic journey through Dolly’s illustrious career, with enchanting renditions of timeless classics such as “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “Coat of Many Colors.”

Beyond the music, this tribute event offers a visual spectacle as the tribute artists remarkably resemble both Elvis and Dolly. What’s more, the magnificent cavernous venue enhances the experience with its ethereal acoustics, heightening the impact of every note and creating an atmosphere of pure enchantment.

Get ready to immerse yourself in an otherworldly journey where the rich history of Tennessee’s musical treasures merges with the extraordinary underground setting. Reserved seating, VIP & yurt packages and camping passes for Elvis & Dolly go on sale this Friday, May 26th at 10a CT at TheCaverns.com. With limited capacity, guests are encouraged to get their tickets early.

Find tickets here.