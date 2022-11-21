Endangered Child Alert Issued for 2-year-old Out of Robertson County

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for 2-year-old Aurora Meyer.

She was last seen on Sunday wearing a Minnie Mouse jumpsuit.

Aurora Meyer may be with Amy Meyer, her non-custodial grandmother. Amy is wanted by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference. If you see Aurora or Amy, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Spot her? Call the Robertson County SO at 615-384-4911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.