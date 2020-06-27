The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for Brooke Tabitha Marie Ciolkosz, a 17-year-old from Spring Hill. Brooke is believed to be with Dawson Brink, a 16-year-old missing from Indiana.

Brooke was last seen wearing a light colored hoodie and shorts. The two teens are believed to be driving a white Dodge Dakota truck with expired Indiana tag TK396NNM. Dawson has a suspended drivers license and left his home in Indiana after taking a family vehicle without permission. He was seen leaving with an AR-15 rifle, a family handgun and a large amount of ammunition.

If you have seen Brooke or Dawson, contact Spring Hill Detective Thomas Goetz: 931-982-0884 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.