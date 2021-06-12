End Slavery Tennessee Receives $25K Grant

A local nonprofit advocate for human trafficking victims that offers support to survivors will use a new grant to expand aftercare and prevention programming in Middle Tennessee to benefit those affected by or vulnerable to trafficking and their families.

End Slavery Tennessee, which provides specialized case management and comprehensive care to human trafficking survivors, received a $25,000 grant from Jackson National Life Insurance Company’s (Jackson®) biannual grant program. According to Margie Quin, End Slavery Tennessee’s chief executive director, the funding will benefit the nonprofit’s interactive prevention curriculum, which provides high-risk youth and their families resources and strategies to prevent human trafficking, and to promote healing among trafficking survivors.

“We work tirelessly to advocate for victims, educate communities, and inform legislators across the state,” Quin said. “Trafficking often impacts families generationally with most adult survivors becoming parents and 50% being separated from their children. Additionally, over 50% of our clients are under the age of 24, and many were trafficked by family members. With this funding, we can expand our impact in the community and continue to provide comprehensive, trauma-informed aftercare that helps survivors plan for healthy and independent futures.”

An additional $163,000 was awarded to 10 nonprofits in the Nashville area through the Jackson Community Grant Program, according to Danielle Robinson, the company’s assistant vice president of corporate philanthropy. Jackson plans to award an additional $212,000 to eligible nonprofits this fall. The company directs the majority of its funding to organizations that support strong families and increase economic opportunities in the communities where Jackson operates.

“Supporting local nonprofits through our grant program is one of the important ways Jackson makes a meaningful, long-term impact in the places our associates live and work,” Robinson said. “As vaccination rates increase and we all begin slowly returning to our lives ‘before COVID’, nonprofits are working harder than ever to meet their clients’ most urgent needs. We applaud the strength and courage of our nonprofit community and are grateful to continue awarding grants to support their important work.”

Jackson’s contributions in the greater Nashville area are part of its national philanthropic impact through which the company contributed more than $6.62 million to nonprofit community organizations in 2020 and supported hundreds of charities. In addition, Jackson associates volunteered more than 29,000 hours with charities nationwide and 90 associates served on nonprofit boards of directors last year.

Charitable organizations in the Nashville area that are interested in applying for a grant from Jackson are encouraged to submit an application for consideration by visiting the company’s website.

If you suspect someone is being trafficked, call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 855-558-6484, or text “BeFree” to 233733. To learn more about End Slavery Tennessee’s services and understand the warning signs of human trafficking, call 615-806-6899 or visit www.endslaverytn.org.