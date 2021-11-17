End of Year Reflection with A Moment’s Peace: Showing Appreciation Through the Act of Giving

Whether given on its own or in addition to a gift from our boutique, an A Moment’s Peace gift card is the gift that keeps on giving. Allow that special someone to choose the way they want to relax or be pampered according to their self-care needs. Gift cards make great gifts for everyone including co-workers, employees, bosses, friends, in-laws, and spouses. It is a gift that communicates someone’s value to your life while having the personal flair of self-choice. Our gift cards come in beautiful, elegant packaging ready to put under the tree or bring directly to the office.

No matter how you celebrate the holidays, we want to encourage you to reflect on the year that 2021 has been with strength, joy, boldness, and appreciation. We would like to take the time to personally thank you for supporting our small, local business and allowing us to care for you during the ups and downs of 2021. We pride ourselves in providing our community with the best self-care options available, professionals in each area of service we provide who are the best in our community, and being an industry leader in the day spa & salon sector.

Come join us on Wednesday, December 1st, from 5:00pm – 8:00 pm as we celebrate the Season of Thanks and Giving at A Moment’s Peace! You can expect a great time full of tutorials, holiday shopping opportunities, live music, food and drink. A Moments Peace is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067.