Encores Consignment, Middle Tennessee’s Largest Consignment Sale, is BACK!

The 53rd Encores Consignment sale will be held at the former Piggly Wiggly Store in Franklin at 1022 Columbia Avenue.

The Children’s Sale will run Aug. 21-28.

Don’t miss the biggest and best consignment sale in Middle Tennessee! With more than 25 years of experience, this sale offers an amazing selection of quality name brand used and new clothing items, toys, baby equipment, home goods and furniture at deeply discounted prices. It’s time to stock up on Fall and Winter clothing and shoes for the KIDS! Shopping is organized, easy, and fun with minimal wait times due to our streamlined checkout process. Shoppers may pay with cash, debit card or credit card issued by Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover.

Children’s Sale Information

First Time Moms’ Sale – kicks off Friday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. New mothers must register online prior to the sale.

– kicks off Friday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. New mothers must register online prior to the sale. Grandmothers’ Sale – opens to Grandmothers Saturday, Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m. This special shopping time is limited to the first 200 Grandmothers that register online.

– opens to Grandmothers Saturday, Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m. This special shopping time is limited to the first 200 Grandmothers that register online. General Public Shopping Days/ Times Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 through Thurs, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Discount Days – 50% OFF DAY is Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 75% OFF DAY is Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– is Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dollar Dash – The public is invited to come shop the Dollar Dash Sunday, Aug. 29 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.! All donated clothing and shoes will be ONLY $1 and large items will be ONLY $5 or half price depending on the original sale price. The Dollar Dash IS open to the public and is CASH only.

Consignor Information/ Dollar Dash

Consignors and those who barter work for the sale enjoy the privileges of early shopping! For more information and to register, visit our website at www.encoresconsignmentsouth.com. Consignors may pick up any unsold items after the sale, or simply leave any unsold items to be donated to The Dollar Dash! The proceeds of the Dollar Dash are donated to a chosen charity.

For more information about Encores Consignment South (which began over 25 years ago in a two-car garage in Brentwood with only 60 consignors) or Encores Consignment Murfreesboro, visit www.encoresconsignment.com.