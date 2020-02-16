Encores Consignment is celebrating its 50th sale this year. The sale will be held at the former Piggly Wiggly Store in Franklin at 1022 Columbia Avenue. The Adult/Home Goods Sale will run Feb. 19-22, the Children’s Sale will run Feb. 28-March 7.

The sale offers a large selection of quality name brand used and new clothing items, toys, baby equipment, home goods, and furniture at deeply discounted prices. It’s time to stock up on Spring and Summer clothing and shoes for the entire family. Shopping is organized, easy, and fun with minimal wait times due to a streamlined checkout process. Shoppers may pay with cash, debit card, or credit card.

Adult Sale Information

The adult sale kicks-off Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. and will continue through Saturday, Feb. 22. Merchandise discount days will be offered on the following: Thursday – 25% off, Friday – 50% off, Saturday – 75% off.

Children’s Sale Information

The children’s sale kicks off Friday, Feb. 28 with the First Time Moms’ Sale at 7:30 p.m. New mothers must register online prior to the sale. Saturday, Feb. 29 the sale opens to Grandmothers at 8:30 a.m.! This special shopping time is limited to the first 200 Grandmothers that register online. The sale then opens to the General Public Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. The sale will continue through the week offering a 25% off day on Thursday, March 5, a 50% off day on Friday, March 6, and concludes with a 75% day on Saturday, March 7.

Consignor Information/ Dollar Dash

Consignors and those who barter work for the sale enjoy the privileges of early shopping! For more information and to register, visit our website at www.encoresconsignmentsouth. com. Consignors may pick up any unsold items after the sale, or simply leave any unsold items for donation. Donated items will be sold at The Dollar Dash! All donated clothing and shoes will be marked $1 and large items will be marked $5 or half price depending on the original price. The proceeds of the Dollar Dash are donated to a chosen charity. The Dollar Dash IS open to the public! This is a CASH only sale. The Adult Sale Dollar Dash is Saturday, Feb. 22 from 4-5 p.m. and the Children’s Sale Dollar Dash is Sunday, March 8 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

For more information about Encores Consignment South (which began over 25 years ago in a two-car garage in Brentwood with only 60 consignors) or Encores Consignment Murfreesboro, visit www.encoresconsignment.com.