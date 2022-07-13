Emmy Squared Opens East Nashville Location

Emmy Squared Pizza, the award-winning neighborhood pizza and burger restaurant has officially opened its doors to its newest location in East Nashville.

The latest outpost of the beloved restaurant and its fourth location in Nashville features Emmy Squared’s classics including the famous burgers including Le Matt Burger, voted the Best Burger in Nashville, Detroit-style pizzas, delicious salads, delectable shareable appetizers, as well as cocktails, wine, and beer. Located at 1000 Main Street on the corner of Main and South 10th Streets in East Nashville neighborhood with a buzzing food and nightlife scene, Emmy Squared encompasses 2,500 square feet of dining space with 65 seats. The East Nashville outpost of Emmy Squared features exclusive menu items and offerings celebrating the lively neighborhood including:

The Shep’s Pizza: Pastrami, sauerkraut, mozzarella, spring russian dressing

The Marche: Smoked salmon, cream cheese, basil pesto, everything seasoning

Emmy Bodega Sandwich: Pretzel bun, egg, sausage, sammy sauce

“We are delighted to unveil our newest location in East Nashville,” says Howard Greenstone, Chief Executive Officer, Emmy Squared Pizza. “We are inspired by the thriving spirit of the East Nashville community and we look forward to introducing unique culinary offerings and experiences to complement the vibrant dining scene of the neighborhood as we continue to create employment opportunities in Nashville.”

Known for offering quality locally sourced ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, Emmy Squared signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy “frico” crust and signature sauce stripes.

Most recently, Emmy Squared kicked off the summer with new crave-able menu items that go beyond their award-winning Detroit-style pizza, including salads, plant-based meatballs and an alternative turkey burger, offering a variety of new dishes for an elevated neighborhood dining experience.

Gaining critical acclaim and an ever-growing cult following, Emmy Squared Pizza is committed to the community and practice of the company ethos of unparalleled hospitality. Now with 16 locations throughout the United States, Emmy Squared Pizza has expanded across New York City, Washington, DC, Nashville, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Louisville, and Charlotte.

Emmy Squared Pizza East Nashville is located at 1000 Main Street, Nashville, TN 37206.

For more information or for reservations, please visit emmysquaredpizza.com.