Emergency Responders from Three Williamson County Agencies Deployed to Louisiana

Emergency responders from three Williamson County agencies, including Brentwood Fire & Rescue, the Franklin Fire Department, and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency deployed Thursday morning to Louisiana as part of Tennessee Task Force 2, to assist with emergency response to Hurricane Laura. They will stage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana until they receive their specific assignments. All personnel received a COVID rapid test at Nashville Special Operations Center before the deployment from Nissan Stadium.

Brentwood and Franklin firefighters will be responsible for urban search and rescue, and water rescue. Williamson County Emergency Management Agency personnel will assist with communications. From Brentwood Battalion Chief Scott Ellis, Division Chief Nick Adams, and Engineer Derek Hershner are part of the deployment. Franklin Fire members include Lt. Jonathan Gill and Firefighters Rob Thomas and Todd Wilson. Sean Cothron, John Coulter, and Daniel Kelly from the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency will also deploy.

The 40-member task force includes representatives from five Middle Tennessee fire departments (Brentwood, Franklin, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro and Nashville) who are water rescue and technical rescue specialists, structural engineers, crane operators, canine team members and more. The team will serve up to a 14-day deployment. They are prepared to spend four days in primitive conditions.