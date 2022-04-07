Emergency Pothole Repairs For 4/7-13/2022

Emergency Paving to Repair Potholes Continues Throughout Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime lane closures for the following emergency paving projects for the week of April 7 – 13, 2022.

Davidson County

Rogers Group Inc. will be working on I-24 from SR 249/New Hope Rd. to near SR 155/Briley Pkwy (MM 31 – 42). They’ll be in both the east and westbound lanes from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Marshall County

Rogers Group Inc. will be repairing deteriorating asphalt in the northbound lanes of I-65 from SR 11/Lewisburg Hwy/MM 22.2 to MM 35 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional crews from across region 3 are still being sent to Davidson County to help with emergency pothole patching on state routes and some interstates.

Patching work will be done on the following routes:

Davidson County I-40 East and West (MM 220 – 223) – daytime rolling road blocks

Davidson County I-65 North and South (MM 85 – 97) – overnight alternating lane closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes using this form: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html . From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.