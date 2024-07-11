Embrace Summer at Brentwood Place Shopping Center

As the sun shines brighter and the days grow longer, Brentwood Place Shopping Center beckons you to embrace the spirit of summer with a vibrant array of offerings. From gearing up for outdoor adventures to indulging in leisurely pursuits and refreshing your look, Brentwood Place is your ultimate destination for creating unforgettable summer experiences. Discover how you can make the most of the season with our curated selection of shops and services tailored to enhance your summer fun.

Gear Up For Outdoor Escapades at Columbia Sportswear

Kickstart your summer adventures with Columbia Sportswear, your go-to destination for high-performance outdoor gear. Columbia offers a comprehensive selection of apparel and accessories to keep you cool, comfortable, and protected during your outdoor pursuits. Whether you’re hiking scenic trails, camping under the stars, or exploring new destinations, Columbia ensures you’re equipped with top-tier gear that blends innovation with durability. Embrace the freedom of the great outdoors with confidence, courtesy of Columbia Sportswear.

Stay Active and Stylish with Fleet Feet

Whether you’re hitting the pavement for a morning run or strolling through the streets of a foreign city on your summer vacation, Fleet Feet ensures you step into summer with comfort and style. Discover their extensive range of footwear and apparel tailored for runners and walkers alike. Located conveniently within Brentwood Place, Fleet Feet provides expert fittings and personalized recommendations to help you find the perfect gear for your summer activities. From lightweight running shoes to moisture-wicking apparel, Fleet Feet equips you to stay active and enjoy every moment under the summer sun.

Stock Up for Summer Celebrations at Total Wine

Prepare for memorable summer gatherings and celebrations with a visit to Total Wine. Explore their expansive selection of wines, spirits, beers, and seltzers, perfect for pairing with your favorite seasonal dishes or enjoying by the poolside. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, planning a beach picnic, or simply relaxing with friends, Total Wine offers expert guidance and an unparalleled assortment to elevate your summer entertaining. Discover new flavors, toast to sunny days, and make every occasion memorable with Total Wine’s dedication to quality and variety.

Refresh and Renew at O Nails Bar

After a day of outdoor fun, treat yourself to a moment of relaxation and rejuvenation at O Nails Bar. Nestled at the heart of Brentwood Place, O Nails offers a sanctuary of pampering with professional nail care services and luxurious spa treatments. If you need a classic manicure, a soothing pedicure, or a revitalizing spa experience, O Nails will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the rest of summer in style. Indulge in their attentive service and unwind amidst a tranquil atmosphere designed to enhance your well-being.

Plan Your Summer Adventure at Brentwood Place

Visit Brentwood Place Shopping Center today to discover the essence of summer through our diverse collection of shops and services designed to enhance your summer experiences.

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 899D

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-882-3040

FLEET FEET

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 262B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-373-1123

O NAILS BAR

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 238B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-661-5760

TOTAL WINE

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 306C

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-823-2504

