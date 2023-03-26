Embassy Suites Nashville Downtown to Open Hand Cut Chophouse

Hand Cut Chophouse, an upscale restaurant, bar, and music venue located at 135 7th Avenue South in Downtown Nashville, is set to open Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The restaurant is now taking reservations. Famous for offering the finest chops, burgers, unique cocktails, and more delectable items, the new restaurant will also be home to the best local live music Nashville has to offer. Hand Cut is an exclusive brand of Riot Hospitality Group (RHG), a premier national hospitality management company known for managing and co-creating unique restaurant, nightlife, and hotel food and beverage brands nationwide.

“Across the country, we pride ourselves on our hospitality and ensure that every customer has the best experience possible each time they enjoy one of our venues,” said Ryan Hibbert, CEO of RHG. “With an elevated menu, creative cocktails, and great live music, we are confident Hand Cut will raise Nashville’s dining and entertainment experience to the next level.”

Creating only the most modern recipes and using high-quality ingredients to ensure every dining experience at Hand Cut is unique and exciting, the restaurant has partnered with Greater Omaha Packing and will feature Hereford beef, a premium A-Maturity beef selected based on marbling for the very best quality, taste, and texture. Hand Cut’s menu will feature chef cuts and premium cuts like the Black Truffle Culotte, a pan-seared sirloin cap, black truffle cream, and truffle-infused butter, or guests can enjoy a Sea Bass prepared with spiced breadcrumbs, orange miso, and fresh herbs. Restaurant goers can complement their meal with Honey Bacon Brussels Sprouts or Garlic Parmesan Corn, to name a few.

There is always a perfect pairing for each meal with a full mixology bar, local draft beers, and a world-class wine list. Open for lunch and dinner, the more than 5,500-square-foot location has a large outdoor patio and world-class amenities.

Celebrating the opening, Riot Hospitality Group, via its social media account @HandCutNashville, is holding a Grand Opening Giveaway. One lucky winner will win a two-night free stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown, including a $500 VIP experience at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Nashville and entry to the exclusive Hand Cut Grand Opening party. Five additional winners will receive entry to the Grand Opening party.

Nashville will be the second location for Hand Cut. In 2016, Hand Cut opened its flagship location in Scottsdale, AZ.