Ellie Holcombs Plans Kids Show in Nashville

Award-winning author and songwriter Ellie Holcomb is having a “Spring Sings: Very Important Kids” Show on Saturday, May 3rd, at Nashville First Baptist Church at 3 PM. This special show is a 40-minute interactive concert designed specifically for little ones and their families, featuring songs from her most recent album, Sing: Spring Songs, as well as highlights from her latest top-selling children’s book, Spring Sings. Tickets are $35 each for individuals aged three and up, with special priority seating tickets available for $65, and a family four-pack for $120. Purchase tickets now here. Nashville First Baptist Church is located at 108 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203.

“We’ve all walked through winter, and now the birds are chirping and the flowers are blooming, and we can sing about spring with joy! I am so excited to join my little friends and their families and celebrate this album and season together in Nashville,” shares Ellie Holcomb.

This will be a sensory-friendly event with a maximum volume of 85dB to ensure fun for all. Each child will receive a special goodie bag filled with trinkets to help them be part of the show with Ellie! Get ready for the show by listening to her newest album and reading the accompanying book.

This show will be followed by Ellie and her husband, Drew Holcomb, as they grace the historic Mother Church at the Ryman Auditorium for the second of the two-night concerts. The couple will be performing two nights at the Ryman as they conclude their highly successful Memory Bank Tour. A few tickets are still available for the May 2nd and 3rd shows here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email