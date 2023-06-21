Local Athlete Elijah Browning Advances to Semi-finals of American Ninja Warrior

Elijah Browning from Thompson’s Station ran the intense obstacle course in this week’s episode of American Ninja Warrior on June 19 and advanced to the Semi-Finals.

Browning shared on social media, “Had to do it to em!!! But for real all Glory Goes To God!! This past year of coming back has been a grind to say the least. But when you get up that wall and hit that buzzer it makes it all worth it!! Last night was a very special moment 3rd qualifying buzzer in a row and the 4th buzzer of my career! Let’s go hit 5 more!!”

Season 15 has implemented a lot of changes from previous seasons. It will challenge the ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. Additionally, the Mega Wall is even taller than before at 18½ feet and, for the first time ever, ninjas will need to complete all six obstacles in a designated time in order to earn a shot at the $10,000 prize.

Browning previously competed on Seasons 13 and 14 of American Ninja Warrior. His latest venture when he’s not training for the show, is with Vanderbilt Hospital, training a group of young people with physical limitations and disabilities.

The semi-finals are expected to begin at the end of July.