Eleven Local Change Makers To Lead Effort To Fight No. 1 Killer

To kick off February, American Heart Month, the American Heart Association announces the Women of Impact and Teen of Impact nominees. This year’s classes consist of nine Middle Tennessee women and two teens who will be hosting educational and fundraising events to raise awareness and funds thru April 4 around women’s heart and stroke health.

This year’s nominees are:

2024 Woman of Impact

Robyn Booth, GEODIS

Angela Courtney, North Highland Consulting Co.

Amy Couvillion, Ascension Saint Thomas

Julie Dormady, McArthur Sanders Real Estate

Kaylyn Harris, Nashville General Hospital

Heather Land, Dollar General

Savannah Maddison, Southern Sitters

Lindsey Morgan, Vaco

Kristen Nicholson, Urban Sweat

2024 Teen of Impact

Trishita Paul, Brentwood High School

Jordan Weybright, Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

Woman of Impact is a nationwide initiative that is an extension of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® movement, a comprehensive platform designed more than two decades ago to increase women’s heart health awareness and to serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

Launching in more than 100 cities across the country on National Wear Red Day, February 2. At the start of the Women of Impact campaign, hundreds of nominees nationwide embark on a nine-week journey to help transform the health of women through education and fundraising. Each week, nominees participate in activities designed to create a culture of wellness and advance health equity. Activities may include educational events, learning and spreading the word about CPR, getting physically active, recruiting women to participate in research and more. Nominees also raise critical funds for the Middle Tennessee American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement. Their stories and influence will be celebrated at the Middle Tennessee Go Red for Women luncheon on April 18, 2024.

On April 4, one nominee will be named the Middle Tennessee 2024 Woman of Impact Winner. In addition to local market winners, one nominee from across the country will be named the National Woman of Impact Winner.

Women experience unique life stages that can increase their risk of developing CVD over the course of their lifetime. In fact, CVD is the number one killer of new moms as the leading case of maternal mortality.[1] The good news is, the majority of cardiovascular events can be prevented with lifestyle changes and education which is the foundation of the Association’s Go Red for Women movement.

“Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in women, claiming more lives than all cancers combined, so it’s vital for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same,” said Dr. Herman Williams, president of the American Heart Association’s Middle Tennessee Board of Directors. Nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of CVD[2]. I am here to encourage women to raise their voices and make sure all women in our community know how to take steps now to protect their hearts later.”

“I am proud to serve as chairperson of the American Heart Association’s 2024 Go Red for Women Movement during this historic 100th year anniversary celebration.” said Vicki Shepard, 2024 Go Red for Women chair and 2022 Woman of Impact. “It is an honor to work alongside other amazing women leaders in our Middle Tennessee community as we raise critical funds to support valuable and necessary programs for women’s heart health and stroke. As a survivor and a woman, I understand just how important research and awareness are for women in our community and across the nation. I encourage you to join us and raise your voice as we spotlight this ever-important mission. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of women, children and heart disease. Thank you and Go Red!”

Middle Tennessee Go Red for Women is locally sponsored by Ascension Saint Thomas and Women of Impact is locally sponsored by Vaco.