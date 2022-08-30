Elevate Your Labor Day With These 5 Weekend Getaway Ideas

Are you craving that last warm-weather adventure before fall sets in? Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to take that 3-day getaway to explore a surrounding area. These are the best five getaways to experience on your holiday.
1Knoxville
Located 3 hours from Nashville, Knoxville offers museums, parks, history and great nightlife. With plenty of restaurants and shopping options, Knoxville can give you a small-town feel with a city experience.
Highlights: East Tennessee History Center, Blount Mansion, Market Square and Ijams Nature Center & Ijams Quarry
2South Pittsburg
Near the Alabama border, South Pittsburg is nestled in the foothills of the South Cumberland Mountains. In addition to the Southern small town charm, you will discover more than 120 off-road trails at the Adventure Off Road Park and Nature Center.
Highlights: The Lodge Factory store, Adventure Off-Road Park, Tri-State Corner
3Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
The Cumberland Gap National Historical Park is the perfect weekend getaway, located about 4 hours from Nashville. Renowned for its famous natural break through the Cumberland and Appalachian Mountains. Camp, hike, go underground for a tour, take in the breathtaking views and explore local history while visiting the area.
Highlights: Tri-State Peak Trail, Olde Town Cumberland Gap Ghost Tour, Pinnacle Overlook
4Chattanooga
Chattanooga is about 2 hours away from Nashville right on the Georgia state line. It is located on the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Discover plenty of outdoor activities, historical sites and vibrant nightlife. Chattanooga has even been named Lonely Planet’s “Best in the U.S.”.
Highlights: The Riverwalk, Tennessee Aquarium and Lookout Mountain
5Johnson City
Johnson City is located in East Tennessee and is about 4.5 hours from Nashville. It provides the opportunity to explore the tri-city area which is comprised of Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol. It is quickly becoming one of the best places to visit in Tennessee and with good reason. It’s great for the outdoor or city lover and provides many unforgettable experiences to be had.
Highlights: Yee Haw Brewing Co., Willow Springs Park, George L. Carter Railroad Museum