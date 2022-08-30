Elevate Your Labor Day With These 5 Weekend Getaway Ideas

By
Elisa Perry
-

Are you craving that last warm-weather adventure before fall sets in? Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to take that 3-day getaway to explore a surrounding area. These are the best five getaways to experience on your holiday.

1Knoxville

Located 3 hours from Nashville, Knoxville offers museums, parks, history and great nightlife. With plenty of restaurants and shopping options, Knoxville can give you a small-town feel with a city experience.

Highlights: East Tennessee History Center, Blount Mansion, Market Square and Ijams Nature Center & Ijams Quarry

2South Pittsburg

Near the Alabama border, South Pittsburg is nestled in the foothills of the South Cumberland Mountains. In addition to the Southern small town charm, you will discover more than 120 off-road trails at the Adventure Off Road Park and Nature Center.

Highlights: The Lodge Factory store, Adventure Off-Road Park, Tri-State Corner

3Cumberland Gap National Historical Park

The Cumberland Gap National Historical Park is the perfect weekend getaway, located about 4 hours from Nashville. Renowned for its famous natural break through the Cumberland and Appalachian Mountains. Camp, hike, go underground for a tour, take in the breathtaking views and explore local history while visiting the area.

Highlights: Tri-State Peak Trail, Olde Town Cumberland Gap Ghost Tour, Pinnacle Overlook

4Chattanooga

Chattanooga is about 2 hours away from Nashville right on the Georgia state line. It is located on the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Discover plenty of outdoor activities, historical sites and vibrant nightlife. Chattanooga has even been named Lonely Planet’s “Best in the U.S.”.

Highlights: The Riverwalk, Tennessee Aquarium and Lookout Mountain

5Johnson City

Johnson City is located in East Tennessee and is about 4.5 hours from Nashville. It provides the opportunity to explore the tri-city area which is comprised of Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol. It is quickly becoming one of the best places to visit in Tennessee and with good reason. It’s great for the outdoor or city lover and provides many unforgettable experiences to be had.

Highlights: Yee Haw Brewing Co., Willow Springs Park, George L. Carter Railroad Museum

 

Elisa Perry
Elisa Perry has a background in travel writing, content creation and copyediting. She has written for a variety of companies from small town mom-and-pop businesses to international brands covering everything from hotel overviews to cell phone app research & launch announcements. She specializes in family travel, food and promoting local brand awareness.

