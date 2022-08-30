Elevate Your Labor Day With These 5 Weekend Getaway Ideas

5 Johnson City

Johnson City is located in East Tennessee and is about 4.5 hours from Nashville. It provides the opportunity to explore the tri-city area which is comprised of Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol. It is quickly becoming one of the best places to visit in Tennessee and with good reason. It’s great for the outdoor or city lover and provides many unforgettable experiences to be had.

Highlights: Yee Haw Brewing Co., Willow Springs Park, George L. Carter Railroad Museum