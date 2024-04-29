Elevate Your Design with the Custom Cabinet Finishes from French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC!

Our talented kitchen designers can deliver exceptional American-made cabinets that help you achieve the vision you have for your cabinets. All of our cabinets are built to the exact room dimensions giving a fully custom cabinet. At French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc, our cabinet lines offer a wide range of options so you can bring to life the design you envisioned.

Elevate your next design project with the custom cabinet finishes available from our exceptional cabinet product lines. Here’s more about why you’ll love working with French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc, for your next custom cabinet project:

Extensive Paint and Stain Options

Get the exact shade of paint your design requires for cabinetry. At French’s, we have several custom cabinet product lines, each with an extensive list of standard and premium paint and stain options. For our mid-range and high-end cabinet lines, we can even offer paint matching for the most popular, trendy colors from Sherwin Williams, Benjamin Moore, and Farrow and Ball.

In addition to the incredible variety of options, French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc, offers durability on your paint finish that ready-to-assemble, on-site cabinet builders, and local custom shops can’t provide. Each set of our custom cabinets is factory-finished with a baked-on catalyzed coating, providing you with a superior finish that lasts decades and is backed by the manufacturer’s lifetime warranty. We cannot overstate the importance of the lifetime warranty. The last thing you want after your appliances and counters are installed is to learn your finish is not durable. You can spend thousands having cabinets repainted due to chinking and chipping.

Doors and Drawers to Fit Your Design Style

The style of cabinet doors and drawers that you choose can communicate the particular viewpoint you are trying to achieve. Because of our extensive line of cabinetry, French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc, has unique custom options for your cabinet doors and drawers.

From traditional door styles to transitional styles, we have numerous offerings to make your kitchen or bath uniquely yours. We also have slab door styles in both wood and laminate to give the ever-popular contemporary styling.

Customize Your Cabinets from Top to Bottom

French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc, will work with you to create a comprehensive cabinet design that perfectly fits your room. Our cabinet designs can even include special details like floating cabinets, floating shelves, custom range hoods, and legs and moldings for cabinets that appear more like furniture than cabinetry. Virtually any detail you can dream up for your home, we can create custom cabinets that bring the vision to life.

In addition to providing cabinets, French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc, has an extensive range of beautiful hardware and functional inserts that we can plan for your project. We work with top hardware manufacturers like Top Knobs, Atlas Homewares, and Belwith Keeler for the most exquisite collection of unique knobs and pulls that tie your design together.

To optimize the space in your kitchen and bathroom cabinets, we work with manufacturers like Richelieu and Rev-A-Shelf to create cabinets with built-in accessories in the design that help the space function beautifully. From a built-in trash system to peg storage systems and dividers, French’s can ensure that the cabinets we design for your home are not only beautiful but highly functional.

If You’re Looking for Cabinets, You’re Looking for French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc.

Join the list of satisfied customers when you choose French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc, for your next interior design, build, or remodeling project. As kitchen and bath designers with high standards and an eye for detail, the team at French’s will exceed your expectations.

In addition to great product lines and designers, we have highly skilled in-house installers to ensure the best results on installation day. We also offer some of the shortest lead times for cabinet production compared to our competitors.

Contact French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc, Today!

Contact French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc, today to learn more about our superior cabinet products. Start an inquiry online or call (615) 371-8385.

Explore our gallery of completed projects here.

