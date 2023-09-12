Elementary Students at Goodlettsville School Relocated Due to Gas Leak

A gas leak caused operations at Old Center Elementary to be temporarily relocated on Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to WSMV.

All students, faculty and educational activities were relocated to Goodlettsville Elementary, according to a spokesperson with Metro Nashville Public Schools. The district said methane gas was released from a well near the school following nearby construction.

While initial testing determined there no gas was detected at the main school building, additional testing overnight resulted in the Fire Department requesting the closure of campus until the situation is resolved.

Details on transportation and relocation from MNPS are as follows:

Bus Riders: Old Center students who rely on bus transportation will be automatically rerouted to the temporary location at Goodlettsville Elementary.

Walkers: Students who typically walk to Old Center Elementary are asked to assemble at the Greenwood Cemetery across the street. Transportation will be provided to Goodlettsville Elementary.

Parent Drop-off: Parents who usually drop off their students at Old Center Elementary should plan to take their children to the new temporary location at Goodlettsville Elementary.

Staff Relocation: All staff members at Old Center Elementary are instructed to report to their new temporary workplace at Goodlettsville Elementary.