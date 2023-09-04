Electric Root Presents ‘The Sound of Black Music’ at TPAC

The hills are alive with The Sound of (Black) Music! Experience Rodgers and Hammerstein’s songs in a unique way during this one-night-only concert at Tennessee Performing Arts Center‘s Polk Theater on Oct. 13.

Tickets on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Recognized among the “Best Theater of 2021″ by The New York Times, The Sound of (Black) Music is a vibrant concert reimagining of a musical classic through a utopian, Afrofuturistic lens full of love. Cherished songs such as “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” are recast through a Black roots music kaleidoscope of jazz, gospel, blues, soul, funk and Afrobeat.

The Sound of (Black) Music is presented by Electric Root, a nationwide curator, producer and facilitator focused exclusively on Black roots music in the performing arts. The show is co-directed by Shariffa Ali and Kamilah Long, with arrangements by Mathis Picard and music direction by Vuyo Sotashe. It channels the musical gifts of some of today’s most talented Black musicians in an overflowing celebration of Black roots music, including vocalists Vuyo Sotashe, Brianna Thomas, Charenee Wade, Alexis Lombre and Zhanna Reed. An electrifying band supports the singers to bring a joyous and loving presentation to life.