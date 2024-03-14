Electric Company to Expand Manufacturing in Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Schneider Electric officials announced Thursday the company will expand its manufacturing presence in Middle Tennessee.

Schneider Electric will create 355 new jobs in Mt. Juliet as the company locates a new facility on Maddox Road in Wilson County.

Additionally, Schneider Electric plans to expand in Smyrna with the creation of 100 new jobs at its Rutherford County location.

“The need for electrical infrastructure to support advanced computing and technological progress has never been greater,” Schneider Electric president Aamir Paul said. “Tennessee has emerged as a dynamic hub for technological advancement with its talented workforce and welcoming business environment.”

Together, both projects represent a total investment of approximately $85 million.

Schneider Electric is a global energy solutions provider that has seen unprecedented growth in the energy sector. The investment in both Tennessee locations will strengthen production capacity, allowing Schneider Electric to better meet its customer demand for energy management and automation products.

Upon completion, Schneider Electric will employ more than 1,900 Tennesseans across its facilities in Franklin, Maryville, Memphis, Smyrna and Mt. Juliet.