Election Day is Tuesday, November 8 – Here’s What You Need to Know

Tomorrow, November 8, 2022 is Election Day. Here’s what you need to know and resources on where to find information for your county.

What Are You Voting For?

The November 8, 2022 election is for State, Federal and Municipal positions.

Who and What is on the Ballot?

Voters will vote for the following:

Governor

U.S. House of Representatives

Tennessee Senate

Tennessee House of Representatives

Some counties also have municipal races

Four amendments (more on this below)

Check the GoVoteTN app to see the races on your ballot. Search by voter or search by address to access your ballot.

Proposed Constitutional Amendments

Click here to view the four proposed Constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot. These amendments will be found directly after the candidates for governor on the ballot.

Where & When Do I Vote?

Find your Election Day polling place and hours in the GoVoteTN app.

On Election Day, polls in all 95 counties open at various times. A list of when polling locations open is available on GoVoteTN.gov. All polls close at 7 p.m. CST.

Tip: Casting your ballot in the midmorning or midafternoon may shorten your time. Early morning, noon and after 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks. If there is a line to vote, frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters can request to move through the process faster.

What ID is Required When Voting?

Tennesseans must bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Learn more about what types of ID are acceptable here or call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.

How can I Check the Status of my Absentee By-Mail Ballot?

The Secretary of State’s Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool allows voters to track the status of their absentee by-mail ballot.

If you are voting by mail, you need to mail your ballot in time for your county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day. You must return your ballot by mail (USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc.). Hand delivery or handing it to a poll worker during early voting or on Election Day is not permitted.

Learn more about voting absentee by-mail.

The easiest way for Tennessee voters to find Election Day information is through the free GoVoteTN app. Find Election Day voting locations, as well as hours of operation, view your sample ballot and much more with the GoVoteTN app available online or for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Click on the following links for election information in your county: