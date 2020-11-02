Election 2020: List of Polling Places

Election Day is November 3. This is the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & City of Fairview and Town of Thompson’s Station Municipal Elections.

Resources:

Registered voters can vote at any of the 25 voting centers listed below. Polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Brentwood

Vote Center 15 Sunset Elementary School 100 SUNSET TRL

Vote Center 16 The Brentwood Library 8109 CONCORD RD

Vote Center 17 Edmondson Elementary School 851 EDMONDSON PIKE

Vote Center 18 Brenthaven Church 516 FRANKLIN RD

Fairview

Vote Center 01 Westwood Elementary School 7200 TIGER TRL

Vote Center 02 Fairview Recreation Center 2714 FAIRVIEW BLVD

Franklin

Vote Center 06 Oakview Elementary 2390 HENPECK LN

Vote Center 07 Page High School 6281 ARNO RD

Vote Center 11 Trinity Elementary School 4410 MURFREESBORO RD

Vote Center 12 Clovercroft Elementary School 9336 CLOVERCROFT RD

Vote Center 13 Cool Springs Conference Center 700 COOL SPRINGS BLVD

Vote Center 19 Grassland Middle School 2390 HILLSBORO RD

Vote Center 20 Hunters Bend Elementary 2121 FIELDSTONE PKWY

Vote Center 21 Pearre Creek Elementary 1811 TOWNSEND BLVD

Vote Center 22 First Presbyterian Church 101 LEGENDS CLUB LN

Vote Center 23 County Enrichment Center 110 EVERBRIGHT AVE

Vote Center 24 The Church of the City 828 MURFREESBORO RD

Vote Center 25 Franklin Christian Church 4040 MURFREESBORO RD

Leiper’s Fork

Vote Center 03 Hillsboro Middle School 5412 PINEWOOD RD

Nolensville

Vote Center 14 Nolensville Town Hall 7218 NOLENSVILLE RD

Spring Hill

Vote Center 09 Longview Recreation Center 2909 COMMONWEALTH DR

Vote Center 10 Spring Station Middle School 1000 SPRING STATION DR

Thompson Station

Vote Center 04 Independence High School 1776 DECLARATION WAY

Vote Center 05 Bethesda Elementary School 4907 BETHESDA RD

Vote Center 08 Heritage Elementary School 4801 COLUMBIA PIKE