Einstein Bros. Bagels Launches New Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Need a flavor-packed, on-the-go breakfast to get you through the day ahead? Look no further. Einstein Bros. Bagels has launched its mouth-watering Chorizo Breakfast Burrito inside select company and franchise locations.

Holding just the right amount of heat, the made-to-order Chorizo Breakfast Burrito is packed with fresh ingredients including fluffy, cage-free eggs, savory chorizo, thick-cut bacon, perfectly-cooked hashbrowns, a trio of asiago, parmesan and romano cheeses and zesty jalapeno salsa; all rolled up inside a warmed flour tortilla.

“Our version of the Breakfast Burrito is highly flavorful and filling,” said Chad Thompson, head of culinary innovation, Einstein Bros. Bagels. “The Chorizo Breakfast Burrito truly lives up to its hype – made to order with just the right amount of smokey, spicy chorizo.”

The Chorizo Breakfast Burrito is available starting at $6.99, with prices varying by location. Guests can purchase in-store, on the Einstein Bros. Bagels website or mobile app, or through DoorDash.

For more information, please visit www.einsteinbros.com.

From PR Newswire