Einstein Bros. Bagels Introduces New Brisket Egg Sandwich

Lakewood, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Breakfast will never be the same. Einstein Bros. Bagels’ new Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich will raise expectations of taste buds across the country starting Feb. 25, 2021, for a limited time.
Featured on the all-new, fresh-baked and cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Gourmet Bagel, the Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich is packed with unforgettable flavor: Mouth-watering, slow-smoked beef brisket, melty cheddar cheese, perfectly seasoned cage-free eggs that are hot off the grill, and a smoky chipotle sauce.
“If you’ve never experienced brisket with eggs, there is a first time for everything,” said Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Our brisket is slow-smoked for 10 to 12 hours and lightly rubbed with a blend of classic Texas spices. This sandwich won’t disappoint meat lovers looking for a hearty breakfast.”
The Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich from Einstein Bros. Bagels is available at participating locations, excluding license stores inside colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals. Learn more at www.EinsteinBros.com.
