Eighth Annual Midstate Classic Returning in April

The eighth annual Midstate Classic is back and this year’s sensational contest is ready to impress!

Coming this April – Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 – the eminent University of Tennessee’s Lady Volunteer Softball team is taking on an equally impressive University of Memphis Tigers squad in a softball tripleheader with Columbia State Community College facing off against UT Southern, all kicking off with clash between Columbia Central High School and Spring Hill High School earlier in the day.

Hosted on the emerald grass of the Championship Field, at Ridley Sports Complex (6148 Trotwood Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401), the first game between Columbia Central and Spring Hill will be played at approximately 10:00AM CST, followed by Columbia State and UT Southern at approximately 1:30PM CST, and the headlining game between the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis Tigers will begin at approximately 5:30PM CST. All event parking will be in complex with ADA transportation available in designated locations. General admission will cover all games during the entire event. Concessions and food trucks are available all day.

For the convenience of all our guests – tickets will be made available exclusively online starting Tuesday, January 16th by clicking this link. Simply create an account and purchase as many tickets as needed. General admission is $10.00 per ticket. On gameday, simply print out your ticket(s), or bring a cellphone with the tickets viewable.