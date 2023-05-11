Eight Tennessee State Parks Offering Mother’s Day Meals

These eight Tennessee State Parks will offer a Mother’s Day meal on Sunday, May 14. You can enjoy a meal and then enjoy the park afterward.

CUMBERLAND MOUNTAIN STATE PARK

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

$28 per adult, $14 per child 6-10 (not including tax, tip, drink), free for children under 5,

Reservations only required for parties of eight or more at 931-484-7186. Seating offered at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Menu – Honey baked ham, roast turkey, vegetables, salad bar, dessert

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

Crossville, TN

931-484-7186

FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls

Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

$32 per adult, $16 for children 4-11 (tax and gratuity not included)

Reservations highly recommended at 423-881-5241. Cutoff date May 13

Shuttle available from overflow parking lot

Menu – Catfish, sliced ham, smoked turkey, vegetables, desserts

Fall Creek Falls State Park

2536 Lakeside Dr.

Spencer, TN

423-881-5241

DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

Breakfast and lunch

Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m., $17 per adult, seniors 10 percent discount, half-price for children 6-11, free for 5-under with each paying adult (not including drink, tax, and gratuity)

No reservations required

Menu – Breakfast: scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage

Lunch – 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or while supplies last

$21 per person (not including drink, tax, and gratuity), children 6-11 half price per paying adult, 5-under free, seniors 10 percent discount

No reservations required

Menu – Roast beef, smoked ham, fried chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts

David Crockett State Park

1400 West Gaines

Lawrenceburg, TN

931-762-9541

PARIS LANDING STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Paris Landing

Brunch

10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Pricing by menu item – Eggs Benedict $15, Brunch Burger $15, Eggs Florentine $16, Chicken and Waffles $15

Reservations not accepted

400 Lodge Rd

Buchanan, TN 38222

731-924-4300

NATCHEZ TRACE STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace

Lunch buffet

$17.95 per adult, children 6-11 half price, children 5-under free with each paying adult (tax, drink, and gratuity not included)

Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176, with cutoff May 12 or until full.

Menu – Southern fried catfish, grilled chicken

Natchez Trace State Park

567 Pin Oak Lodge Road

Lexington, TN

731-968-8176

PICKWICK LANDING STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing

Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

$16.98 per adult, $9.98 children (drinks, tax not included)

No reservations

Menu – fried catfish, chicken and dressing, vegetables, peach cobbler

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing

120 Playground Loop

Counce, TN

731-689-3135