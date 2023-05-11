Eight Tennessee State Parks Offering Mother’s Day Meals

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Fall Creek Falls State Park

These eight Tennessee State Parks will offer a Mother’s Day meal on Sunday, May 14. You can enjoy a meal and then enjoy the park afterward.

CUMBERLAND MOUNTAIN STATE PARK
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
$28 per adult, $14 per child 6-10 (not including tax, tip, drink), free for children under 5,
Reservations only required for parties of eight or more at 931-484-7186. Seating offered at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.
Menu – Honey baked ham, roast turkey, vegetables, salad bar, dessert

Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
Crossville, TN
931-484-7186

FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
$32 per adult, $16 for children 4-11 (tax and gratuity not included)
Reservations highly recommended at 423-881-5241. Cutoff date May 13
Shuttle available from overflow parking lot
Menu – Catfish, sliced ham, smoked turkey, vegetables, desserts

Fall Creek Falls State Park
2536 Lakeside Dr.
Spencer, TN
423-881-5241

DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
Breakfast and lunch
Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m., $17 per adult, seniors 10 percent discount, half-price for children 6-11, free for 5-under with each paying adult (not including drink, tax, and gratuity)
No reservations required
Menu – Breakfast: scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage

Lunch – 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or while supplies last
$21 per person (not including drink, tax, and gratuity), children 6-11 half price per paying adult, 5-under free, seniors 10 percent discount
No reservations required
Menu – Roast beef, smoked ham, fried chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts

David Crockett State Park
1400 West Gaines
Lawrenceburg, TN
931-762-9541

PARIS LANDING STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Paris Landing
Brunch
10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Pricing by menu item – Eggs Benedict $15, Brunch Burger $15, Eggs Florentine $16, Chicken and Waffles $15
Reservations not accepted

400 Lodge Rd
Buchanan, TN 38222
731-924-4300

NATCHEZ TRACE STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Natchez Trace
Lunch buffet
$17.95 per adult, children 6-11 half price, children 5-under free with each paying adult (tax, drink, and gratuity not included)
Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176, with cutoff May 12 or until full.
Menu – Southern fried catfish, grilled chicken

Natchez Trace State Park
567 Pin Oak Lodge Road
Lexington, TN
731-968-8176

PICKWICK LANDING STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
$16.98 per adult, $9.98 children (drinks, tax not included)
No reservations
Menu – fried catfish, chicken and dressing, vegetables, peach cobbler

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
120 Playground Loop
Counce, TN
731-689-3135

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

