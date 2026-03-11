Eight Sounds Make Spring Breakout Roster

NASHVILLE – As the 2026 Spring Training season continues, the preliminary 40-man rosters for the 2026 Spring Breakout Games has been announced by the Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Baseball. This year’s event runs between March 19-22, and consists of eight former Nashville Sounds, including three in MLB Pipeline’s Brewers Top 30 prospects list.

Former Sounds players include RHP Will Childers, RHP Coleman Crow, LHP Brian Fitzpatrick, RHP Michael Fowler, RHP Blake Holub, LHP Tate Kuehner, RHP Craig Yoho and C Jeferson Quero.

C Jeferson Quero is ranked as the 8th best prospect in the Brewers system, according to MLB Pipeline. Quero appeared in 59 games for the Sounds over the past two seasons and posted a .255 batting average (55-for-216), added 15 extra-base hits, six homers and 44 RBI.

RHP Coleman Crow is ranked as the 27th best prospect in the Brewers system, according to MLB Pipeline. Crow made two brief appearances with the Sounds during the 2025 season. He had a 0-1 record with a 7.71 ERA in 7.0 innings pitched (6 ER on 9 H) and struck out 12.

RHP Craig Yoho is ranked as the 29th best prospect in the Brewers system, according to MLB Pipeline. Yoho has made 57 career appearances for the Sounds over the span of two years and posted a 7-2 record with a 1.02 ERA. Yoho made his Major League debut with Milwaukee last season and was the lone Sounds representative on the International League Postseason All-Star team.

RHP Will Childers, who played for the Sounds during the 2025 season, posted a 2-1 record with a 4.50 ERA in 24 games played. Childers allowed 23 runs, seven homers and fanned 68 batters in 64.2 innings pitched.

LHP Brian Fitzpatrick, who played for the Sounds in 2025, posted a 1-1 record with a 6.87 ERA in 13 relief appearances. Fitzpatrick allowed 14 runs on 14 hits in 18.1 innings pitched and added 18 strikeouts to his line.

RHP Michael Fowler appeared in one game for the Sounds last year and posted an 18.00 ERA, allowing three runs (one unearned) in 1.0 inning pitched.

RHP Blake Holub, who played for the Sounds in the 2024-2025 seasons, appeared in 64 games with a 4-4 record. Holub posted a 5.43 ERA in 64.2 innings pitched, allowed 17 runs (four unearned) on 33 hits and fanned 53 batters in the process.

LHP Tate Kuehner made his Triple-A debut with the Sounds in 2025 and posted a 0-1 record with a 5.59 ERA in two appearances. Kuehner allowed six runs on 12 hits in 9.2 innings and had five strikeouts.

Other top prospects on the initial Spring Breakout Roster include INF Jesús Made, INF Luis Peña, INF Jett Williams, INF Cooper Pratt, INF Andrew Fischer, RHP Bishop Letson, RHP Tyson Hardin.

INF Jesús Made is ranked as the best prospect in the Brewers system and 3rd best overall in the MLB, according to Pipeline. Made has appeared in 166 games between Single-A Carolina, High-A Wisconsin, and Double-A Biloxi last season and posted a .298 batting average (187-for-628), added 49 extra-base hits, 12 homers and 89 RBI. The 18-year-old has been named Brewers Minor League Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons in 2024-25, joining Taylor Green (2007, 2011) and Jackson Chourio (2022-23) as the only other players in franchise history to earn Minor League Player of the Year honors.

INF Luis Peña is ranked as the 2nd best prospect in the Brewers system and 26th overall, according to MLB Pipeline. Peña has appeared in 140 games between the Dominican Summer League Brewers, Mudcats and the Timber Rattlers during the 2025 season and posted a .307 batting average (165-for-537), 46 extra-base hits, 10 homers and 100 RBI.

INF Jett Williams is ranked as the 3rd best prospect in the Brewers system and no. 51 in Pipeline’s Top 100. Williams was traded to the Brewers along with RHP Brandon Sproat (no. 5/100) while RHP Freddy Peralta and RHP Tobias Myers were sent to the New York Mets on January 21. During the 2025 season, Williams appeared in 130 games for Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton and posted a .261 batting average (127-for-486), added 41 extra-base hits, 17 homers and 52 RBI.

INF Cooper Pratt is ranked as the 4th best prospect in the Brewers system and 64th in the MLB Top 100. Pratt appeared in 120 games for the Shuckers in 2025 and posted a .238 batting average (104-for-437), 23 extra-base hits, eight homers and 62 RBI.

INF Andrew Fischer is ranked as the 6th best prospect in the Brewers system, according to MLB Pipeline. Fischer, the former Tennessee Volunteer, began his professional campaign last season with the Timber Rattlers and posted a .311 batting average (23-for-74), six extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

RHP Bishop Letson is ranked as the 9th best prospect in the Brewers system. Letson has appeared in 27 games (23 starts) for the Mudcats, Timber Rattlers and the Shuckers over the last two seasons and posted a 3-6 record with a 2.84 ERA in 104.2 innings pitched and fanned 106 in the process.

RHP Tyson Hardin is ranked as the 19th best prospect in the Brewers system, according to MLB Pipeline. Hardin has appeared in 23 games (22 starts) for the Mudcats, Timber Rattlers and the Shuckers and posted a 7-5 record with a 2.80 ERA in 99.2 innings pitched and fanned 98 batters in the process. He was the first player from Milwaukee’s 2024 MLB Draft Class to reach Double-A and earned Brewers’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors in 2025.

The MLB Spring Breakout will again be a four-day event showcasing baseball’s future — the current stars of Minor League Baseball — in 16 exhibition games played between teams composed of each MLB organization’s top prospects. The third edition will be held from March 19-22 at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums during Spring Training. Brewers’ prospects will be taking on the Mariners March 20 at American Family Fields of Phoenix at 4:10 p.m. CT and the game will be aired on MLB Network. They close out Spring Breakout against the Athletics on March 22 at Hohokam Stadium at 3:05 p.m. CT on MLB Network and Amazon.

