EIC Students Win MTSU Entrepreneurship Fair

Three students from the WCS Entrepreneurship Innovation Center (EIC) won first place in the seventh annual Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) High School Entrepreneurship Fair.

At the fair, Franklin High’s Zachary Haslam, Phoebe Lee and Suzette Reindl represented their business, SitterSwipe. SitterSwipe is an app that brings families and babysitters together in a customizable way and prioritizes safety for families and their children.

“We are so proud of our EIC students,” said WCS EIC Assistant Director Paula Chilton. “The students have pivoted from their original business idea and have created a business they are passionate about. They have a well-thought-out plan, and this is one step in the many successes they will have.”

The three students were among more than 100 peers from 10 high schools. In addition to creating a display for the event, the students developed a business plan that includes a description, financial projections, marketing, target market and business support network.

