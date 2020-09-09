EIC is Looking for Mentors and Volunteers

The district’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) is on the lookout for mentors and volunteers.

The EIC is an opportunity for tenth through twelfth grade students to gain hands-on experience in entrepreneurship. Mentors, a vital part of the EIC experience, are the most involved volunteers. They work with a small group of students through the year by meeting for about two hours per month and helping students launch their businesses from start to finish.

The EIC is also looking for guest instructors, judges for various competitions and advisers-in-residence. More details about each of those positions are available on the EIC Catalyst Network website.

Those wanting to volunteer must fill out an interest form available on the EIC Catalyst Network website. Applicants will meet briefly, in-person or digitally, with an EIC teacher for an interview.

To learn more about the EIC and the EIC Catalyst Network, visit the WCS website and the EIC Catalyst Network website.