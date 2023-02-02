EIC Applications Now Open for WCS

Rising tenth through twelfth graders may now apply to join the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) during the 2023-24 school year.

Students may access the application through ClassLink. The application process includes short-answer questions and an interview, and the deadline to apply is February 10. For more information, visit the EIC page of the WCS website or attend the open house event on Wednesday, February 1, from 6-7 p.m. The EIC is located at 104 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.

The EIC received the Award for Excellence in Education from the Tennessee School Board Association in 2021 and is geared toward students who are leaders, innovators and outside-the-box thinkers. If accepted into the program, students will leave their school campus for part of the day and gain high school credit.

Take a look at the video below to get an inside look at the program and hear from previous and current students.

